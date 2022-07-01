← Company Directory
Infinite Campus
Infinite Campus Salaries

Infinite Campus's salary ranges from $90,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $117,600 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Infinite Campus. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $90K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Program Manager
$118K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Infinite Campus is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $117,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infinite Campus is $103,800.

