Infinidat
Infinidat Salaries

Infinidat's salary ranges from $84,332 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Israel at the low-end to $111,440 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Infinidat. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $84.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Marketing
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Infinidat is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $111,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infinidat is $97,886.

