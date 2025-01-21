← Company Directory
Infinera
Infinera Electrical Engineer Salaries

The average Electrical Engineer total compensation in India at Infinera ranges from ₹3.14M to ₹4.28M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infinera's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹3.36M - ₹4.06M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹3.14M₹3.36M₹4.06M₹4.28M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Infinera?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Electrical Engineer at Infinera in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,280,017. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infinera for the Electrical Engineer role in India is ₹3,136,220.

