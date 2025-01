We love babies, we adore kids, we admire their moms and we work hard to create a lot of really cool stuff to keep them happy and help them grow together. We’re big fans of play. And that’s what inspires our toys. We spend a lot of time trying to make them more fun, more engaging and a lot less boring. No one trick ponies. We want to keep them curious and full of smiles. We’re Infantino, and happy parents and little ones are what we’re about.