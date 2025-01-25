← Company Directory
Inetum
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Inetum Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Peru at Inetum ranges from PEN 125K to PEN 174K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Inetum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

PEN 134K - PEN 158K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
PEN 125KPEN 134KPEN 158KPEN 174K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Inetum?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Inetum in Peru sits at a yearly total compensation of PEN 174,330. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inetum for the Solution Architect role in Peru is PEN 125,160.

