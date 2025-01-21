← Company Directory
Industry Dive
Industry Dive Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Bangladesh at Industry Dive ranges from BDT 1.68M to BDT 2.33M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Industry Dive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

BDT 1.79M - BDT 2.11M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
BDT 1.68MBDT 1.79MBDT 2.11MBDT 2.33M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Industry Dive?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Industry Dive in Bangladesh sits at a yearly total compensation of BDT 2,333,347. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Industry Dive for the Software Engineer role in Bangladesh is BDT 1,675,224.

