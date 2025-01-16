← Company Directory
Indus Net Technologies
Indus Net Technologies Salaries

Indus Net Technologies's median salary is $8,622 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Indus Net Technologies. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $8.6K
The highest paying role reported at Indus Net Technologies is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $8,622. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indus Net Technologies is $8,622.

