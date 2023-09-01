← Company Directory
Indus Insights Salaries

Indus Insights's salary ranges from $15,077 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $17,564 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Indus Insights. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$17.6K
Data Scientist
$15.1K
Management Consultant
$16.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Indus Insights is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $17,564. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indus Insights is $16,209.

