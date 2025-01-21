← Company Directory
Indra
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Spain

Indra Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Spain

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Spain package at Indra totals €25.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Indra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Indra
Software Engineer
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Total per year
€25.2K
Level
L1
Base
€25.2K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Indra?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Indra in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €50,017. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indra for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Spain is €25,179.

