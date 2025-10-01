Company Directory
Indra
Indra Hardware Engineer Salaries in Madrid Metropolitan Area

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in Madrid Metropolitan Area package at Indra totals €35K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Indra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Indra
Hardware Engineer
Madrid, MD, Spain
Total per year
€35K
Level
L2
Base
€35K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Indra?

€142K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Included Titles

Radio Frequency Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Indra in Madrid Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €46,644. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indra for the Hardware Engineer role in Madrid Metropolitan Area is €29,810.

Other Resources