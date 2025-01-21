← Company Directory
Inditex
Inditex Data Engineer Salaries

The median Data Engineer compensation in Spain package at Inditex totals €35.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Inditex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Inditex
Data Engineer
1A Coruna, GA, Spain
Total per year
€35.2K
Level
L3
Base
€35.2K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Inditex?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at Inditex in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €44,276. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inditex for the Data Engineer role in Spain is €35,174.

