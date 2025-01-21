← Company Directory
Inditex
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Inditex Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Ukraine at Inditex ranges from UAH 639K to UAH 872K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Inditex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 684K - UAH 827K
Spain
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 639KUAH 684KUAH 827KUAH 872K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Product Designer submissions at Inditex to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve UAH 1.25M+ (sometimes UAH 12.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Inditex?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Inditex in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 871,907. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inditex for the Product Designer role in Ukraine is UAH 638,897.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Inditex

Related Companies

  • MATCHESFASHION
  • AJIO
  • Michaels Stores
  • Myntra
  • Touch of Modern
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources