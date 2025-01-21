← Company Directory
Inditex
  • Salaries
  • Fashion Designer

  • All Fashion Designer Salaries

Inditex Fashion Designer Salaries

The average Fashion Designer total compensation in Turkey at Inditex ranges from TRY 496K to TRY 723K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Inditex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 570K - TRY 650K
Spain
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 496KTRY 570KTRY 650KTRY 723K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Inditex?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Fashion Designer at Inditex in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 723,214. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inditex for the Fashion Designer role in Turkey is TRY 496,444.

