Indigo Books & Music
Indigo Books & Music Salaries

Indigo Books & Music's salary ranges from $24,450 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $62,565 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Indigo Books & Music. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Sales
$24.4K
Software Engineer
$62.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Indigo Books & Music is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $62,565. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indigo Books & Music is $43,508.

