Indigo Beam Consulting represents a common sense approach to solving business problems through technology. Indigo is the most fundamental yet overlooked color of the rainbow. Born out of Bluware Inc., Indigo Beam was conceived as a full-service business consulting company that deeply cares about creating technology solutions that are in harmony with environments in which they exist. We believe that for a technology solution to be sustainable, it has to be congruent with the business processes it serves, indigenously maintainable, and cognizant of the unique traits of the organization which it calls home.