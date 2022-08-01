← Company Directory
Indiegogo
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Indiegogo Salaries

Indiegogo's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $201,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Indiegogo. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Designer
Median $127K
Marketing
$121K
Product Manager
$201K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Indiegogo is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indiegogo is $127,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Indiegogo

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Intuit
  • Square
  • Amazon
  • Snap
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources