indie Semiconductor
indie Semiconductor Salaries

indie Semiconductor's salary ranges from $69,205 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $107,508 for a Software Engineer in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of indie Semiconductor. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Hardware Engineer
$69.2K
Product Manager
$99.5K
Software Engineer
$108K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at indie Semiconductor is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $107,508. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at indie Semiconductor is $99,500.

