indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. They offer devices for a multitude of automotive applications including ultrasound, wireless charging, infotainment, LED lighting, telematics, and cloud access. They also provide photonic components for laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.