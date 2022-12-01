← Company Directory
Indiatimes
Indiatimes Salaries

Indiatimes's salary ranges from $7,368 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Singapore at the low-end to $10,050 for a Human Resources in India at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Indiatimes. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Human Resources
$10.1K
Software Engineer
$7.4K
The highest paying role reported at Indiatimes is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $10,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indiatimes is $8,709.

