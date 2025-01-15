← Company Directory
Indiana University
Indiana University Salaries

Indiana University's salary ranges from $60,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $109,819 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Indiana University. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $60K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
$78.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$86K
Software Engineering Manager
$110K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Indiana University is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $109,819. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indiana University is $82,176.

