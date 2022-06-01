Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance has protected fellow Hoosiers for more than 85 years. Organized in 1934 by Indiana Farm Bureau, Inc., our family of companies has grown to include insurance products for auto, life, home, business and farm. Banking and other financial services and products are also available. With a home office in downtown Indianapolis and local offices in all 92 counties, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance serves Hoosiers with more than 450 agents and nearly 1,200 employees, who live and work throughout the state. Our company is a leader in auto and homeowners insurance and the largest writer of farm insurance in the Hoosier state. Our mission is to support Indiana Farm Bureau, Inc. and its members by being the premier provider of insurance and financial products and services in the communities we serve. Our vision is to provide distinctive products, service and solutions that enhance the financial health of our clients and our company. Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance is committed to sharing our success with the communities we serve. We contribute talent, time and treasure to programs and sponsorships that advance our state and contribute to the social fabric in communities across Indiana. We concentrate on youth and agriculture, and we also support wellness, safety, and community services, as well as civic, economic and cultural programs. Our giving is enhanced by Farm Bureau family members who are personally committed to the causes addressed.