IndiaMART
IndiaMART Salaries

IndiaMART's salary ranges from $6,585 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $26,197 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IndiaMART. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $11.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $26.2K
Sales
$6.6K
Venture Capitalist
$11.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IndiaMART is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $26,197. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IndiaMART is $11,669.

