IndeVets
    IndeVets is a company that provides relief work for veterinarians, with a focus on work-life balance and flexibility. They offer proper pay, full benefits, and total schedule control to their doctors, who create their own schedules by choosing shifts from partner hospitals. IndeVets also provides support to their doctors, including virtual connections and real-time sharing of x-rays and tough case questions. They partner with forward-thinking practices that value engaged and knowledgeable doctors. IndeVets operates in all Eastern and Central time zones and is growing every day.

    https://indevets.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

