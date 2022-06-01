← Company Directory
Independent Health
Independent Health Salaries

Independent Health's salary ranges from $139,300 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager at the low-end to $206,960 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Independent Health. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Designer
$207K
Software Engineering Manager
$139K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Independent Health is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $206,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Independent Health is $173,130.

