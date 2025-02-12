← Company Directory
Independence Blue Cross
Independence Blue Cross Salaries

Independence Blue Cross's salary ranges from $95,060 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $149,142 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Independence Blue Cross. Last updated: 6/21/2025

Actuary
$97.4K
Data Scientist
$149K
Marketing Operations
$116K
Product Designer
$100K
Software Engineer
$95.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Independence Blue Cross is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,142. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Independence Blue Cross is $100,450.

