Indegene
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Indegene Project Manager Salaries

The median Project Manager compensation in India package at Indegene totals ₹1.02M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Indegene's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Indegene
Senior Project Associate
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.02M
Level
A1
Base
₹1.02M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Indegene?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Indegene in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,893,921. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indegene for the Project Manager role in India is ₹1,024,175.

Other Resources