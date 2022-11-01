← Company Directory
Indegene
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Indegene Salaries

Indegene's salary ranges from $3,967 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter in India at the low-end to $164,175 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Indegene. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $10.3K
Project Manager
Median $12K
Business Operations Manager
$32.6K
Business Development
$29.1K
Copywriter
$4K
Data Scientist
$164K
Marketing
$27.8K
Program Manager
$36.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$73.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Indegene is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indegene is $29,061.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Indegene

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Amazon
  • Databricks
  • Square
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources