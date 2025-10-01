Company Directory
Product Manager compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Indeed ranges from $203K per year for L2 to $437K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $519K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Indeed's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
Associate Product Manager
$203K
$149K
$32.7K
$20.7K
L3
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Senior Product Manager
$437K
$250K
$143K
$43.8K
L5
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.35% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Indeed in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $587,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Product Manager role in San Francisco Bay Area is $371,900.

