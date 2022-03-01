← Company Directory
Incyte
Incyte Salaries

Incyte's salary ranges from $100,000 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in United States at the low-end to $155,775 for a Venture Capitalist in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Incyte. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
Median $100K
Venture Capitalist
$156K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Incyte is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Incyte is $127,888.

