Incredible Health Salaries

Incredible Health's salary ranges from $170,850 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $318,500 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Incredible Health. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $209K
Product Manager
$171K
Recruiter
$319K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Incredible Health is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $318,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Incredible Health is $209,000.

