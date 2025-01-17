← Company Directory
InCountry
  Salaries
  Software Engineering Manager

  All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

InCountry Software Engineering Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for InCountry's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

BYN 258K - BYN 300K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
BYN 228KBYN 258KBYN 300KBYN 331K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at InCountry?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at InCountry in Belarus sits at a yearly total compensation of BYN 330,659. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InCountry for the Software Engineering Manager role in Belarus is BYN 227,849.

