InCountry
InCountry Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at InCountry ranges from RUB 4.9M to RUB 6.69M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for InCountry's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RUB 5.24M - RUB 6.34M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RUB 4.9MRUB 5.24MRUB 6.34MRUB 6.69M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at InCountry?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at InCountry sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 6,685,567. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InCountry for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is RUB 4,898,907.

