Incode Technologies
Incode Technologies Salaries

Incode Technologies's salary ranges from $76,805 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Mexico at the low-end to $174,125 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Incode Technologies. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Human Resources
$97.5K
Marketing
$174K
Product Manager
$152K
Software Engineer
$76.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Incode Technologies is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $174,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Incode Technologies is $124,705.

