In2IT Technologies
In2IT Technologies Salaries

In2IT Technologies's salary ranges from $6,385 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $48,155 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of In2IT Technologies. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$6.4K
Product Manager
$48.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at In2IT Technologies is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $48,155. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at In2IT Technologies is $27,270.

