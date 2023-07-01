In Tolerance is a precision-machined parts company founded in 1947. It was started by Arthur Collins, founder of Collins Radio, and later purchased by Robert D. Becker. The company has grown significantly, expanding its manufacturing area and developing its own process control software. In Tolerance is a major supplier to Rockwell Collins and serves clients in various industries across the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has received recognition and awards from organizations such as the Small Business Administration and the Cedar Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce. In 1998, In Tolerance became one of the first precision machine shops in Iowa to be ISO certified.