← Company Directory
In Tolerance Contract Manufacturing
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about In Tolerance Contract Manufacturing that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    In Tolerance is a precision-machined parts company founded in 1947. It was started by Arthur Collins, founder of Collins Radio, and later purchased by Robert D. Becker. The company has grown significantly, expanding its manufacturing area and developing its own process control software. In Tolerance is a major supplier to Rockwell Collins and serves clients in various industries across the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has received recognition and awards from organizations such as the Small Business Administration and the Cedar Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce. In 1998, In Tolerance became one of the first precision machine shops in Iowa to be ISO certified.

    http://www.in-tolerance.com
    Website
    1947
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for In Tolerance Contract Manufacturing

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • Uber
    • Roblox
    • Apple
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources