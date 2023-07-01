Imunon, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Their product pipeline includes GEN-1 for ovarian cancer treatment and ThermoDox for various cancer indications. They also have platform technologies for nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and vaccines. Formerly known as Celsion Corporation, the company changed its name to Imunon, Inc. in September 2022. Founded in 1982, Imunon is based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.