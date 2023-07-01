← Company Directory
Imunon
    About

    Imunon, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Their product pipeline includes GEN-1 for ovarian cancer treatment and ThermoDox for various cancer indications. They also have platform technologies for nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and vaccines. Formerly known as Celsion Corporation, the company changed its name to Imunon, Inc. in September 2022. Founded in 1982, Imunon is based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

    https://imunon.com
    Website
    1982
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $0-$1M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources