imToken
imToken Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Singapore at imToken ranges from SGD 67.7K to SGD 94.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for imToken's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 73.4K - SGD 88.9K
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 67.7KSGD 73.4KSGD 88.9KSGD 94.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at imToken?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at imToken in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 94,576. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at imToken for the Data Analyst role in Singapore is SGD 67,671.

