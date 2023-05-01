← Company Directory
Improvado
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Improvado Salaries

Improvado's salary ranges from $35,820 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Kazakhstan at the low-end to $143,881 for a Software Engineering Manager in Spain at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Improvado. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$35.8K
Software Engineer
$41.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$144K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Improvado is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $143,881. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Improvado is $41,790.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Improvado

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Pinterest
  • Databricks
  • Spotify
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources