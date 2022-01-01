← Company Directory
Impossible Foods
Impossible Foods Salaries

Impossible Foods's salary ranges from $145,270 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $164,175 for a Business Operations Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Impossible Foods. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Business Operations Manager
$164K
Data Scientist
$145K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Impossible Foods, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Impossible Foods is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Impossible Foods is $154,723.

Other Resources