Imperva Salaries

Imperva's salary ranges from $64,000 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in Israel at the low-end to $189,050 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Imperva. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $93.7K
Customer Service
$161K
Marketing Operations
$189K
Product Designer
$141K
Product Manager
$158K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$64K
Software Engineering Manager
$135K
Solution Architect
$132K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Imperva is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Imperva is $138,301.

