Imperial Dade
Imperial Dade Salaries

Imperial Dade's salary ranges from $149,250 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $160,298 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Imperial Dade. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
$160K
Software Engineer
$149K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Imperial Dade is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,298. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Imperial Dade is $154,774.

Other Resources