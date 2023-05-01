← Company Directory
Imperative Chemical Partners
    Imperative Chemical Partners provides specialty chemicals, chemical program management, and technical support to operators and midstream companies in active shale plays in the US. They prioritize effective product chemistry, reliable service, and proven program management. With over 30 service locations, they can service major integrated production companies and transportation infrastructures while remaining flexible for independent operators. Imperative is the right choice for chemical services when results matter.

    https://imperativechemicals.com
    2018
    751
    $100M-$250M
