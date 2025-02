Impactive is a digital organizing company that provides an all-in-one hub for progressive campaigns, advocacy organizations, and unions. Founded in 2017, they have worked with over 1,000 campaigns and organizations nationwide. Their platform, used by volunteers, has sent hundreds of millions of text messages for notable clients such as Biden/Harris 2020, Planned Parenthood, and SEIU. Impactive has received recognition from major publications including The New York Times and TechCrunch.