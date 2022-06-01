← Company Directory
impact.com
impact.com Salaries

impact.com's salary ranges from $114,660 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $207,302 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of impact.com. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $124K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$176K
Marketing
$207K
Product Manager
$115K
Recruiter
$120K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at impact.com is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $207,302. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at impact.com is $124,000.

