Immutable
Immutable Salaries

Immutable's salary ranges from $99,221 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $193,938 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Immutable. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $129K
Chief of Staff
$141K
Data Scientist
$124K
Marketing
$99.2K
Product Manager
$194K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Immutable is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,938. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Immutable is $128,800.

