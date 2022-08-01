Immunity was founded in 2002 and was immediately noticed for its breakthrough technologies and industry-recognized team. Immunity has since evolved into a global leader in the assessment and penetration testing space. Immunity is known for its aggressive and real-world approach to assessments. By maintaining its independence from external investors, Immunity has grown its unique technology offerings and consulting services based on customer demand. Immunity delivers products and services to Fortune and Global 500 companies and smaller organizations across all vertical markets. Immunity also serves Government departments from all over the world. A concentration on purely offensive techniques and technologies distinguishes Immunity from other professional organizations that attempt to address both offensive and defensive security postures in their service or product lines.