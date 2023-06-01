Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts that focuses on developing oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor for cancer treatment, and IMM-6-415 for solid tumors. The company also has five oncology programs and two neuroscience programs in the discovery stage. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and was a former subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.