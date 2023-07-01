← Company Directory
Immune-Onc Therapeutics
Top Insights
    Immune-Onc Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company based in Palo Alto, California. They specialize in developing myeloid checkpoint inhibitors to combat immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment. Their lead program, IO-202, targets the Leukocyte Immunoglobulin-Like Receptor subfamily B (LILRB) and is being developed to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other cancers. They have collaborations with prestigious research institutions and a promising pipeline of other candidates for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. For more information, visit www.immune-onc.com.

    http://www.immune-onc.com
    2016
    31
    $1M-$10M
