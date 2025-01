XR Immersive Tech is a leading company in the out-of-home entertainment industry, specializing in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) attractions. They have developed a Hardware Platform called UNCONTAINED, a Software Platform called Uncontained/OS, and have a network of over 300 VR operators through Synthesis VR. They provide realistic, immersive user experiences for major companies such as Intel, Bayer, Capital One, and more.