IMI Critical Engineering Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in United Kingdom at IMI Critical Engineering ranges from £84.3K to £120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for IMI Critical Engineering's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

$130K - $152K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
$113K$130K$152K$162K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at IMI Critical Engineering?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at IMI Critical Engineering in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £120,248. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IMI Critical Engineering for the Financial Analyst role in United Kingdom is £84,276.

Other Resources

